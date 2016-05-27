FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Evraz Highveld says S.African High Court granted order for provisional liquidation of Mapochs
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
May 27, 2016 / 8:16 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Evraz Highveld says S.African High Court granted order for provisional liquidation of Mapochs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - Evraz Highveld Steel And Vanadium Ltd

* Advises all shareholders and interested parties that high court of south africa, gauteng division, pretoria granted order for provisional liquidation of mapochs mine at an urgent hearing on 17 may 2016

* Appointed Juanito Damons, Kgashane Monyela, Abdul Khatieb, Sophie Kekana as provisional liquidators to attend to mapochs mine

* High court of south africa, gauteng division, pretoria granted order for provisional liquidation of mapochs mine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.