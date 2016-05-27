FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Magnachip Semiconductor reaches settlement with Engaged Capital
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 27, 2016 / 10:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Magnachip Semiconductor reaches settlement with Engaged Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - Magnachip Semiconductor Corp

* Says reaches settlement with Engaged Capital

* Camillo Martino and Melvin Keating will immediately join company as observers of company's board of directors

* In addition, co will nominate Martino for election to board at company's 2016 annual meeting of stockholders

* Immediately after 2016 annual meeting of stockholders, board will appoint Keating as a director

* Will nominate Martino for election to board at company's 2016 annual meeting of stockholders

* Both Martino and Keating will serve on board's strategic review committee upon becoming members of board

* Says Martino and Keating will serve on board's strategic review committee upon becoming members of board

* Engaged Capital has also agreed to a customary standstill provision

* Engaged Capital has agreed to withdraw its notice of intent to nominate directors at 2016 annual meeting of stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.