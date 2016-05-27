FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-AstraZeneca receives complete response letter from U.S. FDA for sodium zirconium cyclosilicate
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 27, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-AstraZeneca receives complete response letter from U.S. FDA for sodium zirconium cyclosilicate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - Astrazeneca Plc

* Astrazeneca receives complete response letter from us fda for sodium zirconium cyclosilicate (zs-9) for oral suspension for treatment of hyperkalaemia

* Co and zs pharma are evaluating content of CRL and will work closely with FDA to determine appropriate next steps for NDA

* CRL refers to observations arising from a pre-approval manufacturing inspection

* CRL does not require generation of new clinical data.

* FDA also acknowledged receipt of recently-submitted data which it has yet to review

* Interactions are ongoing with other health authorities in European Union and Australia, where sodium zirconium cyclosilicate is currently under separate regulatory review Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.