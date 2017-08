May 27 (Reuters) - Xbrane Biopharma AB :

* Q1 total revenue 860,791 Swedish crowns ($104,041) versus 120,272 crowns year ago

* Q1 loss before tax 5.5 million crowns versus loss 1.1 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2736 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)