a year ago
BRIEF-Hugo Games Q1 EBITDA ex. items loss widens to DKK 3.3 million
May 27, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hugo Games Q1 EBITDA ex. items loss widens to DKK 3.3 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - Hugo Games A/S :

* Q1 revenue 0.8 million Danish crowns ($120,426) versus 0.9 million crowns year ago

* Q1 EBITDA before special items was loss of 3.3 million crowns versus loss 0.8 million crowns year ago in q1 2015

* Says original forecast of EBITDA loss of 2.9 million was exceeded because of completion delays and higher marketing expenses for newly launched games

* Retains its guidance for full year 2016 - expects gross profit in range of 20 million - 25 million crowns and EBITDA before special items in range of 3 million - 7 million crowns

* Has decided to carry out a capital increase in July 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6431 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

