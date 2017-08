May 27 (Reuters) - Capman Oyj :

* Capman Buyout sells esperi

* Sale generates 6.1 million euros ($6.8 million) in cash flow to Capman Plc

* Sale's result impact for 2016 is 1.4 million euros Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: