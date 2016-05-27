FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-NewCap Holding to buy Alphacore Fonder in Sweden
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 27, 2016 / 6:56 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-NewCap Holding to buy Alphacore Fonder in Sweden

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - NewCap Holding A/S :

* Is close to purchase of 45 percent in eTurn Fonder AB, under name change to Alphacore Fonder AB

* Purchase price is about 2.5 million Swedish crowns ($302,075)

* Purchase price to be paid in cash

* Does not expect investment in Alphacore to affect group's 2016 EBTDA significantly

* Board expects investment will already from 2017 contribute positively to NewCap group result in range of 10-15 million crowns annually

* Makes no changes to 2016 earnings guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2761 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.