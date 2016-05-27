FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 27, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-WCM swings to positive FFO I in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz AG

* Says real estate portfolio increased by 4.9 percent to 530.5 million eur (year-end 2015: 505.7 million eur)

* Funds from operations (FFO I) increased to 4.4 million eur and FFO II to 4.9 million eur

* Net loan-to-value (LTV) stands at 52 percent

* Reaffirmed guidance for 2016 and further portfolio growth anticipated through acquisitions

* FFO is projected to be between 18.0 million euros and 21.0 million euros, compared to 7.9 million euros in 2015

* Consolidated net income of 1.7 million euros compared to 0.4 million euros in Q1 2015 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

