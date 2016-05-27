FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
May 27, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-FCA US LLC says recalling an estimated 16,549 cars in the U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - FCA US LLC:

* FCA US LLC says voluntarily recalling an estimated 16,549 cars in the U.S. to update their software

* FCA US LLC says check by FCA US discovered certain vehicles are equipped with software that may misread operating conditions and shut down propulsion

* FCA US LLC says the company is unaware of any related injuries or accidents.

* Affected are model-year 2013-2016 fiat 500e mini-compact cars Source text - bit.ly/1Z5kd4l

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

