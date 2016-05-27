BRIEF-Johnson Controls says Tyco head George Oliver to serve as CEO of new company

May 27 (Reuters) - Johnson Controls Inc :

* Johnson Controls and Tyco announce future executive leadership team upon close of planned merger

* Tyco chief executive officer George Oliver will serve as president and chief operating officer of new co

* Alex Molinaroli will serve as chairman and chief executive officer for 18 months after closing for combined co

* Oliver will become CEO and Molinaroli will become executive chair for one year, after which Oliver will become chairman, CEO

* Brian Stief will serve as executive vice president & chief financial officer for combined co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)