May 27 (Reuters) - Barclays Africa :

* As at March 31 2016, co's common equity tier 1 ratio was 11.6%, tier 1 ratio was 12.1%, total capital adequacy ratio was 14%

* As at March 31 2016, absa bank limited's common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.5%, tier 1 ratio was 11.1% and total capital adequacy ratio was 13.6%