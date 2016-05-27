FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 27, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Honda Canada provides update on expanded recall of Takata non-desiccated passenger front airbag inflators

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - Honda Canada

* Statement by Honda Canada regarding expanded recall of Takata non-desiccated passenger front airbag inflators

* Will conduct safety recalls in North America covering approximately 4.5 million passenger airbag inflators in Honda and Acura automobiles

* Takata inflator replacement repairs are expected to begin in late-summer of 2016

* Approximately 2.2 million new vehicles added to Takata inflator recall in united states

* No new driver front airbag inflators in Honda or Acura automobiles will be subject to recall as a result of the action

* Honda has not received any reports of Takata inflator ruptures in Honda or Acura vehicles in Canada Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

