BRIEF-Moody's revises outlook for South African banking system to negative from stable
May 27, 2016 / 11:06 AM / in a year

BRIEF-Moody's revises outlook for South African banking system to negative from stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - Moody's :

* Revised its outlook for South African banking system to negative from stable

* Revised its outlook on S.African banks reflecting assessment that banks' creditworthiness likely to come under pressure in next 12-18 months

* Change in outlook is mainly due to the deteriorating operating conditions, which will challenge banks' asset quality and profitability

* Challenging economic outlook will strain borrowers' repayment capacity, fuelling increased asset risks

* We forecast real GDP growth will be only 0.5% this year, well below the country's economic potential and down from 1.3% in 2015 (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
