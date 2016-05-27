BRIEF-Amgen receives positive CHMP opinion to extend indication of Kyprolis

May 27 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc

* Amgen receives positive CHMP opinion to extend indication of Kyprolis (carfilzomib) for the treatment of relapsed multiple myeloma

* CHMP positive opinion is based on data from phase 3 head-to-head endeavor study

* Committee for medicinal products for human use of EMA has adopted a positive opinion to extend current indication for Kyprolis

* CHMP positive opinion will now be reviewed by European Commission