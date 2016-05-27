FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shawbrook says Special Opportunities Fund sells 13.8 mln shares of co
May 27, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - Shawbrook Group Plc :

* Sale of Shawbrook Group Plc shares

* Special Opportunities Fund sold 13.8 million shares in company, representing 5.51 pct of company's issued share capital

* Following sale, SOF holds, in aggregate, 97.4 mln million shares in company, representing 38.87 pct of company's issued share capital.

* Sale was made in response to demand from investor looking to consolidate position as a significant long term investor in co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

