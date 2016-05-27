FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Photocat successfully completes private placement of around SEK 9.6 million
May 27, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Photocat successfully completes private placement of around SEK 9.6 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - Photocat A/S :

* Has completed a private placement of 375,792 new shares to Swedish investors at a price of 25.50 Swedish crowns per share

* Private placement provides company with around 9.6 million Swedish crowns ($1.15 million) before transaction related costs

* Placement increases Photocat share capital from 1,980,508 Danish crowns ($297,025.71) to 2,356,300 Danish crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3146 Swedish crowns) ($1 = 6.6678 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

