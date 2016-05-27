BRIEF-Tokmanni: Goldman Sachs to buy 1,100,000 shares in Tokmanni from Cidron

May 27 (Reuters) - Tokmanni Group Oyj :

* Partial exercise of over-allotment option and stabilisation in shares of Tokmanni Group Corporation

* Goldman Sachs International decided to partially exercise over-allotment option granted by Cidron Disco S.À R.L.

* Goldman Sachs will purchase 1,100,000 shares in Tokmanni from Cidron

* Ownership of Cidron in Tokmanni will be 26,952,301 shares, representing about 45.78 percent of all shares in company. Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)