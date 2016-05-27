FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tokmanni: Goldman Sachs to buy 1,100,000 shares in Tokmanni from Cidron
May 27, 2016 / 2:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tokmanni: Goldman Sachs to buy 1,100,000 shares in Tokmanni from Cidron

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - Tokmanni Group Oyj :

* Partial exercise of over-allotment option and stabilisation in shares of Tokmanni Group Corporation

* Goldman Sachs International decided to partially exercise over-allotment option granted by Cidron Disco S.À R.L.

* Goldman Sachs will purchase 1,100,000 shares in Tokmanni from Cidron

* Ownership of Cidron in Tokmanni will be 26,952,301 shares, representing about 45.78 percent of all shares in company. Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

