May 27 (Reuters) - Snaige Ab

* Q1 earned 438 thousand euros EBITDA (unaudited consolidated data ) which is 36 percent more than last year, during same period

* Q1 net loss 186,393 euros ($207,567.24) versus loss 290,042 euros year ago

* Q1 sales 7.1 million euros versus 8.4 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8980 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)