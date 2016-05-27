FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-New Millennium Iron receives director nominations
May 27, 2016

BRIEF-New Millennium Iron receives director nominations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - New Millennium Iron Corp

* New millennium iron corp. Announces receipt of director nominations

* Received a notice of nomination of directors in respect of three director nominees who are expected to be nominated by scott leckie

* Leckie advised that he intends to put forward himself, daniel p. Owen and biswajit chanda for election as directors of co

* Continuing board renewal process,does intend, through corporate governance,compensation committee, to consider nominations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

