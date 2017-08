May 27 (Reuters) - ISA Holdings Ltd

* Abridged consolidated audited results for year ended 29 february 2016, cash dividend and notice of agm

* FY revenue R93.77 million versus R81.54 million a year ago

* FY profit before taxation R26.8 million versus R20.3 million a year ago

* FY HEPS 12.2 cents versus 9.0 cents a year ago