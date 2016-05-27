FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in a year
May 27, 2016 / 4:25 PM / in a year

BRIEF-M6 to transfer M6 Mobile customers to Orange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - Metropole Television SA :

* Orange SA and M6 Group have jointly decided to gradually transfer M6 mobile by orange account holders to equivalent Orange services

* M6 group will continue to receive payment for managing account holder base and trademark licence until June 30, 2019, which will contribute 64 million euros ($71.2 million) to group's operating profit

* From 2016 M6 will receive contractual compensation of 50 million euros (EBITA impact) in respect of end of marketing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8983 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
