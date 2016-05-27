BRIEF-Dominion Virginia Power considers options for offshore wind demonstration project after Federal Grant withdrawal

May 27 (Reuters) - Dominion Virginia Power:

* Considers options for offshore wind demonstration project after federal grant withdrawal

* Assessing options for proposed offshore wind demonstration project

* Assessing options in light of an announcement today that U.S. Department of energy is withdrawing $40 million in funding

* Plans to consult with other members of project Virginia Offshore Wind Technology Advancement project before deciding next steps

* Current bids for constructing project range from about $300 million to $380 million

* DOE made its decision after Dominion could not guarantee an in-service date for project earlier than 2020 Source text for Eikon: