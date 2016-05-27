FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Honda Motor to hike North American HR-V output 60 pct - Nikkei
May 27, 2016 / 5:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Honda Motor to hike North American HR-V output 60 pct - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Honda Motor to hike North American HR-V output 60 pct - Nikkei

* One of the goals of reshuffle is to raise output capacity of Honda Motor's HR-V compact SUV by 60 pct from the 2015 level to around 160,000 units - Nikkei

* Output hike will be achieved by Honda Motor in 2017 or later by moving portion of manufacturing operations for Acura MDX elsewhere - Nikkei

* Honda Motor anticipates another year of record sales in the U.S. in 2016 - Nikkei

* Honda Motor aims to rebalance production arrangements not only in the U.S., but also in Japan and Europe - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/25qsY0i) Further company coverage:

