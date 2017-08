May 27 (Reuters) - China Online Education Group

* China Online Education Group sees U.S. IPO of 2.4 million american depositary shares priced between $18.00 and $20.00 per ADS

* China online Education Group says applied for the listing ADSs on NYSE under symbol "COE" Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)