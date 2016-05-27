BRIEF-Japanese PM Shinzo Abe has decided to seek a second round of additional funding - Nikkei

May 27 (Reuters) -

* Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has decided to seek a second round of additional funding just two months into the 2016 budget year - Nikkei

* Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe intends to propose a stimulus package in a special legislative session after the July upper house election - Nikkei

* Japanese government will seek a supplementary budget worth 5 trillion yen to 10 trillion yen ($45.3 billion to $90.6 billion) - Nikkei Source - s.nikkei.com/27VORTM (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)