BRIEF-Republic Airways, United Airlines reach agreement on long-term relationship
May 28, 2016 / 12:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Republic Airways, United Airlines reach agreement on long-term relationship

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - Republic Airways Holdings Inc:

* Republic Airways Holdings Inc and United Airlines reach comprehensive agreement on a long term commercial relationship

* Amended agreement would provide for uninterrupted flying of all 54 E170s and E175s currently operated by Republic for United

* Agreement would provide for uninterrupted flying of future Ejet flying by Republic for United through term extensions

* Agreement will become effective upon issuance of the approval order by the court. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
