BRIEF-Republic Airways, United Airlines reach agreement on long-term relationship

May 27 (Reuters) - Republic Airways Holdings Inc:

* Republic Airways Holdings Inc and United Airlines reach comprehensive agreement on a long term commercial relationship

* Amended agreement would provide for uninterrupted flying of all 54 E170s and E175s currently operated by Republic for United

* Agreement would provide for uninterrupted flying of future Ejet flying by Republic for United through term extensions

* Agreement will become effective upon issuance of the approval order by the court.