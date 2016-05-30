FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ASR Nederland indicative price range IPO set at EUR 18-22/share
May 30, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-ASR Nederland indicative price range IPO set at EUR 18-22/share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - ASR Nederland NV IPO-ASRN.AS:

* IPO consists of a secondary offering of up to 52.2 million ordinary shares and an over-allotment option of up to 7.8 million ordinary shares

* Offering (52.2 million shares) totals approximately 35 pct of the total number of shares

* Offer price range corresponds to a current equity value of approximately 2,700-3,300 million euros ($3.00-3.66 billion) for A.S.R

* Offer and subscription period commences at 09:00 CET tomorrow, May 31, 2016

* Offer and subscription period is expected to end at 17:30 CET on June 8, 2016 for retail investors and at 14:00 CET on June 9, 2016 for institutional investors

* Indicative price range for the offering is set at 18-22 euros (inclusive) per offer share

* Offering is valued at approximately 940-1,148 million euros on the basis of the offer price range and excluding the over-allotment option

* ABN AMRO Bank NV, Citigroup Global Markets Ltd and Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch are acting as joint global coordinators Source text: bit.ly/1Vppm8i Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9007 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
