BRIEF-Bioporto: FDA rejects application for registration of NGAL Test
#Healthcare
May 30, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bioporto: FDA rejects application for registration of NGAL Test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Bioporto A/S :

* The FDA rejects application for the registration og The NGAL Test

* Registration application for NGAL Test rejected on grounds that submission does not provide adequate clinical and analytical data to support a reasonable assurance of approval of device

* Cannot begin commercialization of NGAL Test for clinical use in US as previously expected, whereas sales for research use continues

* As a result of FDA’s rejection of application, expectations for 2016 are adjusted

* Sees 2016 revenues of around 23 million-26 million Danish crowns ($3.43 million - $3.88 million) (previously around 27-30 million crowns)

* Sees 2016 operating loss (EBIT) of 16-18 million crowns (previously a loss of around 11-13 million crowns) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6964 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
