BRIEF-Aega successfully completes private placement

May 30 (Reuters) - Aega ASA (formerly Nordic Financials ASA) :
* Has successfully completed a private placement through issuance of new shares for total consideration of 25.5 million Norwegian crowns ($3.05 million)
* Over-subscribed placement was made at a subscription price of 3 crowns per share
* Ambition, as outlined in stock exchange notice dated April 26, 2016, was to raise 15 million - 25 million crowns
* Share capital increase represents about 31.1 percent of outstanding shares in Aega
* Aims to reach total production capacity of 50MW by end of 2017
* Pioner Kapital AS acted as sole manager and bookrunner for private placement
