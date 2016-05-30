FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-B2Holding says IPO share offering is oversubscribed
May 30, 2016 / 9:06 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-B2Holding says IPO share offering is oversubscribed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - B2 Holding:

* says joint bookrunners in offering have received orders such that offering is oversubscribed within indicative price range for the maximum potential deal size including over-allotments

* the board of the Oslo Bourse has approved company’s application to list

* ABG Sundal Collier ASA and Arctic Securities AS are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners in the IPO, and Nordea Markets a part of Nordea Bank Norge ASA, is acting as Joint Bookrunner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

