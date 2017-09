May 30 (Reuters) - GoingPublic Media AG :

* Q1 sales down by 11.6 percent to 505,000 euros ($562,620.50) (previous year: 571,000 euros)

* Q1 EBITDA at -83,000 euros versus -52,000 euros year ago

* Q1 result deteriorated to -104,000 euros versus -78,000 euros year ago

* Despite weak Q1 numbers continues to expect a positive result in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8976 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)