BRIEF-Addex Therapeutics increases share capital
May 30, 2016 / 5:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Addex Therapeutics increases share capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Addex Therapeutics Ltd :

* Has increased its capital from 11,699,612 to 13,454,553 through the issue of 1,754,941 new registered shares at nominal value of 1 Swiss franc ($1.01) each to Addex Pharma S.A, its 100 pct subsidiary

* Executed this transaction to provide additional financing flexibility as we execute on our strategy to advance the clinical development of dipraglurant and ADX71441 Source text: bit.ly/1TQfYsc Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9948 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

