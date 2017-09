May 30 (Reuters) - UCB SA :

* Says new clinical trial data, presented at the second Congress of the European Academy of Neurology, showed non-inferiority of lacosamide (VIMPAT) monotherapy compared with controlled-release carbamazepine among patients with newly or recently diagnosed focal epilepsy Source text: bit.ly/1slGMaJ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)