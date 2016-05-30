FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chargeurs: issuance of 57 million euros through a 7-year Euro PP
May 30, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Chargeurs: issuance of 57 million euros through a 7-year Euro PP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Chargeurs Sa

* Issuance of 57 million euros through a 7-year Euro private placement (Euro PP)

* Includes 25 million euros private placement notes issue underwritten by the French government-sponsored Novo 1 midcap fund, advised by Bnp Paribas Investment Partners and managed by France Titrisation

* Funds have been raised at a very attractive average interest rate of 2.90 pct

* Kepler Cheuvreux acted as the group’s financial advisor and arranger for the deal and De Pardieu Brocas Maffei as its legal advisor

* Includes a 32 million euros bank loan provided and arranged by Landesbank Saar, Bank Of China Limited and Bred Banque Populaire Source text: bit.ly/1TRQUC8 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
