BRIEF-Chargeurs: issuance of 57 million euros through a 7-year Euro PP

May 30 (Reuters) - Chargeurs Sa

* Issuance of 57 million euros through a 7-year Euro private placement (Euro PP)

* Includes 25 million euros private placement notes issue underwritten by the French government-sponsored Novo 1 midcap fund, advised by Bnp Paribas Investment Partners and managed by France Titrisation

* Funds have been raised at a very attractive average interest rate of 2.90 pct

* Kepler Cheuvreux acted as the group’s financial advisor and arranger for the deal and De Pardieu Brocas Maffei as its legal advisor

* Includes a 32 million euros bank loan provided and arranged by Landesbank Saar, Bank Of China Limited and Bred Banque Populaire Source text: bit.ly/1TRQUC8 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)