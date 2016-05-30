FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Warimpex Finanz Und Beteiligungs Q1 loss of EUR 0.5 mln
May 30, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Warimpex Finanz Und Beteiligungs Q1 loss of EUR 0.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Warimpex Finanz Und Beteiligungs AG :

* Q1 total revenues improved by 8 per cent in year-on-year terms to 11.9 million euros ($13.21 million)

* Q1 improvement in financial result from minus 3.9 million euros to plus 0.2 million euros

* Q1 EBITDA fell from 1.6 million euros to 0.8 million euros due to exchange rate gains from operations in prior-year period

* Q1 EBIT remained relatively stable at minus 0.5 million euros

* Q1 loss of 0.5 million euros considerably better than in Q1 2015

* Goal for 2016 financial year is to boost earnings of hotels across portfolio, to cut interest expenses, and to move forward with company’s development projects

* Plans to complete a number of transactions this year, and company signed a letter of intent for sale of a hotel after reporting period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9007 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

