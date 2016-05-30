FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Conwert Immobilien Invest Q1 revenues EUR 92.3 mln
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 30, 2016 / 6:26 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Conwert Immobilien Invest Q1 revenues EUR 92.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Conwert Immobilien Invest SE :

* FFO I guidance for 2016 increased to 70 million euros ($77.74 million)

* Q1 rental income only slipped back slightly by 4.6 percent to 52.6 million euros (1-3/2015: 55.2 million euros)

* Q1 of 2016 conwert’s revenues underwent a decline against Q1 of 2015, as expected, by 13.7 percent from 106.9 million to 92.3 million euros

* Is right on track to achieve its target of 300 - 350 milllion euros in sales proceeds from portfolio streamlining in 2016

* Q1 EBIT 25.1 million euros versus 32.5 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9004 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.