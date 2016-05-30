BRIEF-Conwert Immobilien Invest Q1 revenues EUR 92.3 mln

May 30 (Reuters) - Conwert Immobilien Invest SE :

* FFO I guidance for 2016 increased to 70 million euros ($77.74 million)

* Q1 rental income only slipped back slightly by 4.6 percent to 52.6 million euros (1-3/2015: 55.2 million euros)

* Q1 of 2016 conwert’s revenues underwent a decline against Q1 of 2015, as expected, by 13.7 percent from 106.9 million to 92.3 million euros

* Is right on track to achieve its target of 300 - 350 milllion euros in sales proceeds from portfolio streamlining in 2016

* Q1 EBIT 25.1 million euros versus 32.5 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9004 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)