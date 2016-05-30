BRIEF-Cellnex to buy 261 telecom towers for 109 mln euros in the Netherlands

May 30 (Reuters) - Cellnex Telecom SA :

* Signs agreement with Protelindo Luxemburg SARL and Management Tower Europe SARL to acquire for 109 million euros ($121.1 million) 100 percent of Protelindo Netherlands BV, the company that manages 261 telecommunication towers in the Netherlands

* Says acquisition will provide estimated EBITDA of about 8 million euros in 2017

* To close the operation in the next two months

