BRIEF-Cellnex to buy 261 telecom towers for 109 mln euros in the Netherlands

* Signs agreement with Protelindo Luxemburg SARL and Management Tower Europe SARL to acquire for 109 million euros ($121.1 million) 100 percent of Protelindo Netherlands BV, the company that manages 261 telecommunication towers in the Netherlands
* Says acquisition will provide estimated EBITDA of about 8 million euros in 2017
* To close the operation in the next two months
