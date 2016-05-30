FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Elisa acquires Anvia's ICT business
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 30, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Elisa acquires Anvia's ICT business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Elisa Oyj :

* Elisa acquires Anvia’s ICT business

* Acquisition price is 107 million euros ($118.92 million) and Elisa pays it with Anvia shares, cash and security business Tansec Oy shares

* Says will not own any Anvia shares after deal

* Estimates to close transaction during Q2 2016

* Says deal has positive synergy benefits, of which Elisa gives estimates in connection with Q2 interim report

* Acquisition has no impact on Elisa’s dividend payment capabilities nor its profit distribution policy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8998 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

