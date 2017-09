May 30 (Reuters) - Data Respons ASA :

* Has signed a contract of 40 million Norwegian crowns ($4.79 million) with a customer in Sweden within industral IoT and information technology

* Deliveries will be carried out in 2016 and 2017

