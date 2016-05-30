FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Columbus Energy announces strategy, forecast for 2016-2020
May 30, 2016 / 11:01 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Columbus Energy announces strategy, forecast for 2016-2020

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Columbus Energy SA :

* Plans to sell and assembly in next 5 years more than 50,000 installations of total power of over 200,000 kWp

* Estimates capital needs in next 5 years at 700 million zlotys ($177.35 million), to get funds from revenues, sell of stakes in Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV), receivables securitization

* Aims to move trading of its shares to main market of Warsaw Stock Exchange, to file prospectus by end of Q3 2016

* Sees FY 2016 revenue of 46 million zlotys and net profit of 6 million zlotys

* Sees FY 2020 revenue of 721 million zlotys and net profit of 82 million zlotys if sells shares in SPV or securitization of receivables

* Plans to gain 20 public orders worth about 25 million zlotys until end of 2017 and orders worth 85 million zlotys until 2020

* As of 2018 plans to recommend FY dividends at level of 50 percent of net profit

* Sees FY 2020 revenue of 445 million zlotys and net profit of 47 million zlotys in case of getting strategic investor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9471 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

