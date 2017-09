May 30 (Reuters) - Df Deutsche Forfait Ag :

* Group posted a consolidated result of -27 million euros ($-30.06 million) for 2015 financial year (previous year: -15.5 million euros)

* Group’s FY gross result before financial results amounted to approx. -14.3 million euros (previous year: 0.6 million euros)

* Group's business volume increased by 68 pct to 50.9 million euros in 2015 Source text - bit.ly/22uetmX Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8981 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)