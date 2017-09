May 30 (Reuters) - Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd :

* On track to meet Q2 production previously guided at 12,000 ounces at eagle river

* Special committee initiated discussions with its largest shareholder Tom Stanley

* “strengthening our board by nominating two new directors”

* "Stanley made no attempt to engage company before making his demands public"