May 30 (Reuters) - Ucore Rare Metals Inc :

* Taken receipt of C$7.3 million and amended terms of royalty agreement announced on December 14, 2016

* Investor has now elected to increase its overall investment to $6m and to convert royalty into shares in Ucore