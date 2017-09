May 30 (Reuters) - Gubernija AB :

* Q1 income from sales 1.5 million euros ($1.67 million) versus 1.8 million euros year ago

* Q1 loss of continuing operations 291,000 euros versus loss of 202,000 euros year ago

* Q1 loss before taxes 296,000 euros versus loss of 212,000 euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8978 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)