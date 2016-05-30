FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Logo Yazilim unit signs a non-binding agreement with FIT solutions to establish JV
May 30, 2016 / 2:01 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Logo Yazilim unit signs a non-binding agreement with FIT solutions to establish JV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :

* A non-binding agreement has been signed between unit Logo Elektronik (e-Logo) and F.I.T. (Fit Solutions) to establish a joint venture

* Services such as risk rating, counterparty insurance, financing and collection will be provided by the JV company under a Trade Information Platform

* Established in 1999, FIT Solutions is one of the leading players providing e-transformation services

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

