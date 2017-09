BRIEF-Bank Zenit Q1 net loss narrows to RUB 1.3 billion

May 30 (Reuters) - Bank Zenit :

* Q1 net interest income 1.27 billion roubles versus 1.61 billion roubles year ago

* Q1 provision for loan impairment 1.31 billion roubles versus 1.27 billion roubles year ago

* Q1 net loss 1.3 billion roubles versus loss of 1.71 billion roubles year ago

* Q1 net fee and commission income 572.6 million roubles versus 854.0 million roubles year ago

* Says in April it acquired 100 percent stake in Arsenal Group OOO Source text - bit.ly/1TOeEcs

