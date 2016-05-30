FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S&P lowers State Of Rio De Janeiro global scale rating to 'B-' from 'BB-' on missed loan payment
May 30, 2016 / 10:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-S&P lowers State Of Rio De Janeiro global scale rating to 'B-' from 'BB-' on missed loan payment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - S&P On State Of Rio De Janeiro

* Expect Rio to continue posting high fiscal deficits during the next 12-18 months, maintaining very weak budgetary performance

* State of Rio De Janeiro global scale rating lowered to ‘b-’ from ‘bb-’ on missed loan payment; on watch negative

* Placing the ratings on creditwatch with negative implications

* Downgrade and creditwatch placement reflect view of a rapid and continued fiscal deterioration in first months of 2016 Source text (bit.ly/1XKbTbq)

