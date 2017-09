May 30 (Reuters) - Almonty Industries Inc :

* Says Almonty Industries to acquire ATC via a recommended off-market takeover bid

* ATC shareholders will receive one Almonty share for every 10.38 ATC Alloys shares

* Says based on an Almonty share price of C$0.40 per share, offer values ATC at approximately A$0.04 per share

