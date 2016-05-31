BRIEF-Peach Property says cash return of CHF 30 million expected upon Wollerau project completion

May 31 (Reuters) - Peach Property Group AG :

* Reports progress at its Wollerau project near Zurich: 45 pct of apartments sold and start of construction

* By beginning of 2018, 46 apartments and 10 commercial units with a sales volume of 87 million Swiss francs ($87.67 million) will be built

* More than 45 percent of “Wollerau Park” project notarised or reserved, clearly exceeding pre-sales rate

* Cash return of 30 million Swiss francs expected upon project completion