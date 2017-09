May 31 (Reuters) - Huber+Suhner Ag :

* Acquires Polatis, a group headquartered in Bedford, MA (USA) and Cambridge, UK

* Purchase will be financed entirely from company funds

* Parties agreed not to disclose the financial terms

* The closing of the acquisition is expected in June